10 drug peddlers arrested

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

After recovering narcotics police arrested 10 peddlers, including two women, from different localities.

The police on Wednesday said that the Nekapura police arrested Rukhsana Kausar with 1.68 kg hashish from Bhagowal road and Hasan with 2.6 jg hashish and Sabina Bibi with 340 g hashish from Shujaabad, the Sadder Sialkot police arrested Umer with 1.16 kg hashish from village Bhadal, Rafique with 1.27 kg hashish from Akbarabad Chowk and Tanvir with 1.12 kg hashish from village Nawan Pind, the Muradpur police arrested Burhan with 1.25 from Gohadpur town, the Qila Kallerwala police arrested Usama with 1.2 kg hashish from Qila Kallerwala and Waris with 1.29 kg hashish from village Data Zaidka and the Phalora police arrested Ishfaq with 1.2 kg hashish from village Thharo and registered cases against them.

Meanwhile in five hits unidentified and armed robbers and thieves looted cash, gold and other valuables.

The police on Wednesday said that in first incident Tausef ur Rehman and his colleague were deprived of Rs 40000 and 2 mobile phones by four armed robbers at gun point near village Ahmalpur, in the limits of the Kotli Said Ameer police station, in second hit two armed robbers snatched Rs 10000, 550 Saudi Riyals and two mobile phones from Hafiz Waqar Hameed and his brother Zubair at gun point near Brigadier Colony, in the limits of the Cantt police station.

