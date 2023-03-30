10 Downing Street echoes with Azan

Historic event, an Iftar dinner was held for the first time at the 10 Downing Street, the official residence of the Prime Minister of Great Britain, as well as at Lancaster House, the British Foreign Office.

Prominent Muslim leaders residing in Britain were invited to both venues, and special arrangements were made for the Azan – Muslim call to prayer, recitation of Holy Quran, and prayer.

Grag Hands, the chairman of Conservative Party welcomed the guests and acknowledged the contributions of Muslims in the development of Britain. He praised Islam as the religion of peace and security, adding that Ramazan has now become a part of the religious and social culture of Britain.