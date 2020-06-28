10 doctors of KTH promotedpromote

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) promoted its 10 seniors doctors after the approval of Board of Governor here on Saturday. Dean KMC Prof Dr Mahmood Aurangzeb issued the promotion orders of the doctors in their respective specialties as per MTI Act 2015, hospital spokesperson said.

The promoted doctors were included Dr Talat Naz Associate Professor to Professor of Gynecology and Obstetrics, Dr Muhammad Zarin Associate Professor to Professor of Surgery, Dr Abid Haleem Associate Professor to Professor of Surgery, Dr Bashir Ahmed Associate Professor to Professor of Psychiatry, Dr Wazir Muhammad Associate Professor to Professor of Medicine and Dr Jan Muhammad Associate Professor to Professor of Pediatrics.

Similarly, Dr Sabir Khan Associate Professor promoted to Professor of Pediatrics, Dr Sadaf Durrani Assistant Professor to Associate Professor of Biochemistry, Dr Henna Salman Assistant Professor to Associate Professor of Physiology and Dr Sajjad Muhammad Assistant Professor to Associate Professor Physiology. They will be on probation for a period of one year. Due to the promotion of these faculty members the clinical and basic sciences departments will be further strengthened.

The standard of teaching of undergraduate and post graduate students, research and academic activities will be standardized. The patient care will also be further more improved as KMC has a very strong faculty. Dean KMC Professor Mahmud Aurangzeb, Medical Director Professor Dr Amir Azhar and Hospital Director Dr Muhammad Zafar Afridi congratulated the promoted faculty and hoped they will work with zeal and zest to improve the standard of teaching, patient care as well as research.