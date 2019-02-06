10 die in different incidents

Pishin

Four children of a family died while three people were injured in roof collapse incident here on Tuesday. According to details, dilapidated roof of a house located in Yaqoob Colony of district Pishin of Balochistan suddenly came down resultantly seven people were trapped under the debris.

Four children belonging to same family died in the incident while three others were critically injured. The local people on self-help basis pulled out the bodies and injured from the rubble and shifted them to hospital.

In Faisalabad one robber was killed while his two accomplices managed to escape in firing of citizen during robbery attempt here Monday-Tuesday midnight. Police said that three armed robbers barged into a shop located in Dhandra area in Thikriwala police station jurisdiction in Faisalabad and started looting cash and other valuables. The owner of the shop resisted which led to an exchange of fire.

One robber was killed in firing of the citizen while his two accomplices managed to escape from the scene. The body was shifted to mortuary of local hospital and the police after registering a case against the fled robbers have started an investigation.—INP

