10 deportees arrested

Sialkot

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) managed to arrest 10 Pakistani nationals who were deported from Turkey at Sialkot International Airport , an official of FIA said on Thursday. He said that 10 Pakistani nationals arrived at Sialkot Airport through a flight of private airline G 9551 from Turkey. He said that they traveled to Turkey illegally and deported accordingly. He said that during preliminary investigations, they admitted that local human traffickers sent them abroad illegally. FIA has registered separate cases against them and started investigations.

