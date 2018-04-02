10 dead as building struck by car collapses in India

New Delhi

Ten people have died after a car crashed into a dilapidated building in central India and brought down the nearly century-old structure, burying them beneath the rubble, police said Sunday.

The freak accident in Indore on Saturday evening is the latest building disaster in a country infamous for poor construction and safety standards. The driver lost control of his vehicle and struck a pillar holding up the near 100-year-old structure, said police deputy inspector general Harinarayanchari Mishra. “The impact was such that the entire building collapsed,” he told. “Rescue workers pulled out 12 people from the rubble, 10 of them were already dead. —INP