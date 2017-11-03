10 dead, 40 injured in Punjab road mishaps

Staff Reporter

Lahore/Attock

At least ten people died and about 40 others were injured in various road mishaps in different cities of Punjab on Thursday. Police said that an over speeding van turned turtle at Abdul Sattar Edhi Road in Satto Katla area of the provincial capital.

Two students including Umair Shaukat and Ahmad Farooq died on the spot in the accident while another was seriously injured. A woman and child among three people died and 10 others were injured in collision between tractor trolley and a van near Mangowal area of Gujrat.

Four women among 10 people were injured when a passenger hiace and tractor trolley collided near Madar Sharif at Jaranwala Road in Sheikhupura, due to poor visibility caused by smog. Five people were injured when an over speeding Lahore bound passenger bus coming from Chishtian over turned at Sahiwal Road near Narkhani Morr in Arifwala. A 10-year-old died after being hit by an over speeding tractor trolley near Sakheki area of Hafizabad.

Three youth were seriously injured in collision between two motorcycles at Bypass Road in Chichawatni. At least four people were killed and seven other sustained injuries when a passenger van collided with a truck and another vehicle near Burhan Interchange at the Motorway on Wednesday night. According to spokesman of the Motorway Police, the accident occurred due to van driver’s negligence. The van collided with a truck and another vehicle while overtaking from the wrong side.

The accident was so severe that four passengers died on the spot while seven other were wounded. Rescue teams reached to spot and shifted the injured to PIMS Hospital Islamabad. The bodies and injured of all accidents were shifted to different hospitals of respective cities and the police after registering separate cases at concerned police stations have started the investigation.