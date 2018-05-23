10 days training workshop for travel agents

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) in collaboration with the Pakistan-Austrian Institute of Tourism & Hotel Management (PAITHOM) and Travel Agents Association organized a 10-day training workshops for the travel agents of Peshawar and Hazara divisions.

The workshops were aimed at training the travel agents to professionally guide, help and provide valuable information to the tourists during their stay and visit to the scenic places in the province. TCKP General Manager Sajjad Hameed was the chief guest on the occasion. PAITHOM In- charge Hurmatyab, Deputy Director Directorate of Tourists Services Muhammad Arabi, Travel Agents Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chairman Shamsher Ali and others were also present.

Thirty four travel agents attended workshop in Peshawar while 88 travel agents received training at Hazara division. They were imparted training on providing information to the tourists about their travelling, places of visit, routes, accommodation and security. Speaking on the occasion, TCKP General Manager Sajjad Hameed said that travel agents were playing a vital role in the promotion of tourism and that they were part of the initiative taken by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to attract more tourists to the province.