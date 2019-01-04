10 cases registered against profiteers

Rawalpindi

Under a campaign launched by Rawalpindi District government against profiteering and hoarding, 10 cases were registered in various police stations of the city during last week.

According to a District Administration spokesman, the teams were constituted to check profiteering, hoarding and rate lists of daily use items and on the recommendations of the teams, 10 cases were registered in New Town, Waris Khan and Sadiqabad police stations.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Maliha Jamal, the administration under vigorous campaign against profiteering and hoarding conducted 509 raids during December while 213 violators were imposed fines amounting to Rs 965,500.

Talking to APP, she informed that following the directives of the Punjab government, special teams were constituted to conduct raids against hoarders, profiteers and adulterers.

12 persons found indulged in violation of the law were sent behind the bars while several persons found involved in profiteering, not displaying price lists and violating hygiene standards were issued warnings, she added.

Maliha said that the special campaign against profiteering would continue to ensure the provision of daily use items on controlled rates. The steps were being taken aimed at providing relief to the consumers, she added.—APP

