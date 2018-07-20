10 arrested

Staff Reporter

Karachi police on Thursday arrested 10 accused including two drug peddlers, two robbers and six other accused from the limits of different police stations.

Pakistan Bazaar police arrested two drug peddlers Haji Saeed and Muhammad Alam and recovered Charas from their possession.

Korangi police arrested two robbers after a victim informed police about the robbery. The victim was deprived of Rs. 11000/- cash.

Station House Officer PS Korangi along with his team chased the robbers and recovered the looted cash, mobile phone and a snatched motorbike bearing registration number KGQ-8592. The accused were identified as Hamza and Muhammad Ishaq.

Peerabad police arrested six accused Waseem, Irfan, Abdul Jabbar, Salman, Naseem Uddin and Shoukat Ali during patrolling in the area.

Police also recovered drugs, pistol with rounds and two motorbikes from their possession.

