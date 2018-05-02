10 arrested with fireworks

Faisalabad

The police have arrested 10 shopkeepers and seized heavy quantity of fireworks from them during past 12 hours. Police spokesman said here Tuesday that the shopkeepers were identified as Tanveer, Sher Ali, Usman, Zubair, Munawwar, Ahsan, Subh-e-Sadiq, etc. The police have registered separate cases and further investigation is under progress.

Woman tortured to death: A young woman was killed over domestic dispute in the area of Chak Jhumra police on Tuesday. Police spokesman said here that a 25-year-old Asima Bibi of Chak No.157-GB was reportedly tortured by her in-laws over domestic affairs.

As a result, she received severe injuries and died before getting any medical assistance. The police shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem and started investigations.

Married girl commits suicide:A married girl has committed suicide over domestic dispute in the area of Sargodha Road police station. Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that Shumaila Bibi of Mattopura committed suicide by hanging herself with ceiling over a domestic dispute.—APP