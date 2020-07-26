10 animal markets set up in district under strict SOPs to facilitate citizens

Staff Reporter

Owing to the coronavirus outbreak, the Rawalpindi district administration has banned the sale of sacrificial animals in city areas and finalized arrangements to bar the animal traders from setting up makeshift cattle markets at different spots of the city ahead of Eidul Azha.

The administration has also made arrangements to impose fines and take action against those try to sale their animals by roaming in different city areas.

The administration has set up 10 temporary markets in the district under strict SOPs including Adiala Road, Chakri Roard near Al-Haram City, Bhatta Chowk near Koh-e-Noor Mills, Manghal Chowk near Kala Syedan bypass, Famous Marquee Gujar Khan Mandi, Tanki Road near Chan Shah Jalyar Kahota, Chora Bazar Kotli Sattian, Animal Mandi near Timber Market Taxila, Mandi near General Hospital Wah Cantt and Dhobi Ghat Murree to facilitate the citizens.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt. ® Anwar ul Haq also visited the temporary animal markets here the other day and inspected arrangements including parking facility, availability of clean drinking water, cleanliness and lighting arrangements, made to facilitate the citizens.

The DCO also checked implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Punjab government to prevent spread of coronavirus.