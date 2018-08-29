10 accused arrested from different areas of city

Karachi Police on Tuesday arrested 10 alleged accused from different parts of the metropolis and recovered pistols along with rounds from their possession.An official told that during a combing operation in Lasbela area, 6 accused including an alleged murderer namely Kokab affiliated with a religious group was arrested and 5 others including a drug peddler were also arrested from the area.

A dacoit was arrested in injured condition after an encounter held in Ferozabad area. Umar alias Danny was allegedly involved in over 100 snatching crimes across the city.Two absconders Aijaz Ali and Iftikhar Hussain were arrested from New Town area and pistol along with rounds were recovered from their possession.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp