10.7m cotton bales reach ginneries, arrivals down by 6.80pc

Multan

Seed cotton (Phutti) equivalent to 10,741,381 bales reached ginneries across Pakistan till March 1, 2019, registering a shortfall of 6.80 per cent, compared with the corresponding period of the last year.

Out of total arrivals, 10,721,330 bales have undergone the ginning process, says a fortnightly report of Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA), issued here Sunday.Arrivals in Punjab were recorded at over 6.5 million bales, showing a 9.34 per cent shortfall and over 4.1 million bales in Sindh, registering 2.45 per cent shortfall, compared to corresponding period of the last year.

Exporters purchased 102,330 bales during the recent season, while textile sector purchased 9.4 million bales. The Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) didn’t purchase cotton in the season 2018-19. Around 1.2 million bales were still lying with the ginneries as the unsold stock.

