1 killed, seven injured in roadside blast

Staff Reporter

Quetta

At least one person was killed and seven passers-by injured in a roadside blast in Balochistan’s Panjgur district on Monday, police said.

Police said unknown miscreants had planted a bomb in a motorcycle to target a tribal notable in Chitkan area of Panjgur.

The tribal leader survived the attack, however, his brother who was travelling in the same car was killed in the explosion.

Police officer Afzal Buledi said the bomb was planted near a garbage bin at a crowded intersection and detonated remotely.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Two of them are said to be in a critical condition.