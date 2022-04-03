1 killed, 58 wounded in blast at Kabul market

Ten people were wounded in an explosion at Sarai Shahzada, a crowded market of money exchangers in Kabul, on Sunday morning, the Ministry of Interior said.

The blast was due to a hand grenade thrown into the market by a person who planned a robbery there, the ministry said, adding that an investigation has started into the incident.

“A robber who wanted to steal people’s money threw a grenade. Unfortunately, ten of our citizens suffered slight injuries.

The security forces are attempting to find the perpetrators,” said Khalid Zadran, a spokesman for the Kabul security department.

wounded were brought to Emergency Hospital in Kabul.

“Many people suffered wounds and many wounded were taken to the hospital. There were women who were hit with shrapnel on their feet,” said Abdul, a witness.

Emergency Hospital in Kabul said one person has died and 28 people were wounded.

Zirak Zirak, a spokesman for Sarai Shahzada, told TOLOnews that the explosion took place on the first floor of the market.

He said that many of those wounded are in critical condition.—Tolo news