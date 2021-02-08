1 killed, 5 arrested in CTD operation against militants in Karachi

Staff Reporter Karachi

Officials of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh Police on Monday killed one and arrested five suspected militants in an intelligence-based operation in Karachi. The foiled a potential terror plot, according to officials.

A shootout took place between the suspects and law enforcement agencies at Shah Latif Town, said CTD Deputy Inspector General Omar Shahid Hamid, adding that a stun grenade was used in the operation as well.

The National Counter Terrorism Authority had previously issued an alert expressing fears of a major terrorist attack in the city, Hamid said.

DIG Hamid said foreigners were present among the arrested suspects and a rickshaw fitted with explosives — for purported use in a suicide attack — was found at their hideout which was defused by members of the bomb disposal squad.

Weapons, explosives and suicide jackets were recovered in the operation as well, he said. a press conference at the CTD DIG office later in the day, Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah shared details of the ongoing interrogations and stated that six suspects were involved in the encounter — one suicide bomber was killed in the shootout and another was arrested.

The arrested suspects were identified as Zahidullah alias Suleiman, Bismillah alias Haji Lala, Mohammad Qasim alias Haji Siddiq, Inamullah alias Bilal and Gul Mohammad. Meanwhile, the deceased was identified as Mehmood.