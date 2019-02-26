1 killed, 12 injured in metro buses collision

Staff Reporter

A woman was killed and at least 12 persons sustained injuries, two among them critically on Monday following a head-on collision of two metro busses near Gajjumatta.

The rescue teams reached the accident spot and the injured have been shifted to Lahore General Hospital.

The authorities have started interrogating the matter to find out the reasons behind the collision. Statements of the eyewitnesses are also being recorded.

Following the incident, metro bus service was suspended in the city temporarily

Meanwhile Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report about the incident.

He has directed the Punjab Mass transit Authority to submit a comprehensive report and action be initiated after identification of persons responsible for the negligence.

