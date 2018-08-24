1 FC personnel martyred in NW blast

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

A Frontier Corps (FC) personnel was killed and three others injured on Thursday after a landmine exploded in the Datta Khel area of North Waziristan, according to government sources.

The blast occurred when the four officers were on a routine patrol in the Dand Killay area near the Afghanistan border.

The injured officers were rushed to the Datta Khel Camp hospital for emergency treatment where their condition was declared stable by hospital staff. The officer martyred in the blast was identified as Havildar Ahmed Khan; the injured were identified as Mudassir, Aleem and Akram. The area has been cordoned off and investigations into the incident are underway, say sources within the government.

