1.7m saplings to be planted in Rawalpindi region

Rawalpindi

The Forest Department will plant over 1.7 million saplings during spring tree plantation campaign 2018 in Rawalpindi region starting from Feb 15. Talking to APP Conservator Forests Rawalpindi Circle, Syed Athar Hussain Shah said, divisional forest officers and other concerned have been directed to make all out efforts to achieve the set target for their respective areas. They have also been instructed to plant maximum saplings with the help and cooperation of the civil society, officials and students during the campaign.

He said the efforts were being made to achieve the target fixed for plantation campaign and according to the directives of the authorities concerned, a comprehensive plan of massive tree plantation has been evolved to bring maximum area under forest cover which is basic requirement to overcome environmental degradation.

He said that the staff members of the department had been activated to make sure proper forestation in their respective areas which will be inspected by the senior forest officers. In order to promote social forestry the youngsters had been associated in aforestation plans, he said adding special emphasis is being given on plantation of shrubs and deep rooted plants on the banks of Murree Expressway to prevent land erosion and landslides. The saplings will be planted in Murree area under Bioengineering work, a landslide control technology.—APP