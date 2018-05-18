0ver 2800 security staff deployed at Ramazan Bazaars

Sargodha

The district police have deployed over 2800 policemen and volunteers at Ramadan Bazaars and others places across the district to avoid any untoward incident. Police spokesman said on Thursday, on the direction of DPO Muhammad Sohail Choudhary over 2000 police men along with 800 volunteers will perform duty at 13 Ramadan Bazaars and 43 Madni Dastarkhawan in the district. He further said that strict security arrangements have also been made at worship places across the district.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Sukkur Amjad Shaikh has said that the traffic police have been directed to make all-out efforts to avoid traffic jams on city roads, especially during Ramadan-ul-Mubarak. He said the Traffic Police Sukkur had made special arrangements to control traffic on city roads, aimed at avoiding traffic mess. He said that a comprehensive traffic plan had been devised in this regard which was being implemented to avert traffic jams. He said that all the available traffic officials had been deployed at various places to manage traffic, with special arrangements for ‘Ramadan Dasterkhawans and Ramadan Sasta Bazaars’ of Sukkur city. —APP