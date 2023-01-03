05 gamblers held red handed; cash and gambling tools recovered

Islamabad capital Noon police station has arrested five gamblers red handed and recovered cash, mobile phones and gambling tools from their possession, a Police Public Relation Officer said.

He said that, following the special directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan,Islamabad capital police is taking all out efforts to make Islamabad the safest city of Pakistan.

During the crackdown, he said that a Noon police team during a raid arrested 05 gambles red handed and recovered cash, mobile phones and gambling tools from their possession.

The accused were identified as Humayun, Ibrahim, Kamran, Sajjad and Asad. Case has been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. Safety of lives and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility of the Islamabad Capital Police and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard. —NNI