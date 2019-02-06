05 Feb: Stand with Kashmir

Hassam A Siddiqi

A part of our body has been bleeding since last seven decades and we are unable to put an end to its misery. This is what Kashmir is for Pakistan. Indian atrocities in the region have continued to mount since long comprising many decades yet no dialogue process has been resumed between both the states. Unfortunately, the International community has not shown serious reservations or any kind of interest in resolving the major issue of conflict between Pakistan and India, the Kashmir issue. Every year on 5th of February, the Kashmir Solidarity Day is observed throughout Pakistan, IoK and other parts of world to highlight continued support of Pakistanis for the oppressed people of Indian occupied Kashmir. The purpose of this day is to induce the attention of the global community towards Indian security forces repressive brutalities and atrocities on Kashmiri men, women and children who are demanding freedom from their unjustified oppression since long. Despite having cultural, geographical and religious affinity, it can be highlighted as the failure of successive Pakistani governments as well as bureaucracy, where Kashmir still remains an unfinished and disputed agenda between Pakistan and India. Generations after generations Kashmiris have continued to fight for their right of freedom and self-determination, but in return of their decades old struggle they are forced to tolerate more atrocities and brutalities by Indian forces.

Srinagar based ‘Jammu Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society’ in its annual report stated that year 2018 was the deadliest year of the last decade in Indian-occupied Kashmir as violence peaked during the year resulting in the killing of at least 586 people in different incidents of violence including 160 civilians, 267 militants and 159 Indian security forces. How could people of a territory live their life in peace and strive for economic growth and stability when their region is ruled by oppressive forces, forcing them to rise against them? Indian forces have continued to kill Kashmiris throughout the year and a cycle of violence has been a regular part of Indian tactics in Kashmir. Indian government has also forced Hindus to migrate to Indian Occupied Kashmir in order to turn the predominant Muslim majority population into minority one as a policy tactic, though despite adopting such tactics, India is still trying to deter Kashmiris. Its worrisome, pressurized behaviour and aggressive attitude towards Kashmir show its reaction of policy failure in Kashmir. While not allowing Kashmiris towards their universally recognized right of self-determination, India is accountable for its human rights abuse, self-proclaimed democratic behaviour and killing of thousands of Kashmiris in last seven decades. The role of UNMOGIP also remains questionable and highly controversial when they do not observe and operate in the Indian Held Jammu & Kashmir.

The question arises that Pakistani Government is only left to observe Kashmir Day every year on 5th of February or form a Parliamentary Kashmir Committee which has been unable to put any meaningful effort in Kashmir cause previously? Kashmiri people in Pakistan have been regularly arguing on the public forums that Pakistan isn’t playing its due part in taking effective measures to resolve the Kashmir dispute. Though it needs to be analysed as what efforts are required and should be initiated for achieving a resolve to decade’s long battle. Aside from countering India on conventional warfare terms, media and sports as a soft power tool have remained highly effective and pressurizing policy implementing tools in recent times. PSL fever has intensified the emotions of all Pakistanis and if Pakistan Cricket Board announces a team of Kashmir for the next PSL, it would not only be welcomed by Kashmiris, but the rest of Pakistan as well. Secondly, print and electronic media can play a very effective part in bridging the gap between both the states. Hatred, wars, aggressiveness and tensions would not surface any optimistic results in relations of both the states.

Dialogue to resolve disputes and economic uplift to increase cooperation between both the states remains single and viable foreign policy tool. Pakistanis have high hopes from the new government of PTI and so does the Kashmiris as well. Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir needs to play an effective and influential role in the Kashmir dispute. The world needs to be kept aware of Indian atrocities in Kashmir through multi-lateral consultative dialogues, international conferences, roundtables, short films and interviews of freedom fighters in Kashmir. Silence of United Nations on Kashmir issue does not remain justified anymore. International community also needs to realize the mere fact that generations after generations have remained victim to Indian brutalities and now justice needs to be served to their decades long struggle. Persuasive role of super powers in resolving the Kashmir issue might lead dispute towards its ultimate end. Pakistan has to formulate diverse policy options to counter India on all fronts in order to force its leadership to initiate dialogue process. Pakistan will continue to extend its never-ending political, diplomatic and moral support to people of Kashmir and unleash multi-faceted Indian human rights atrocities in IOK. Resolving Kashmir dispute is the ultimate key to stability, peace and prosperity in South Asia.

—The writer is PhD scholar at NUML & researcher at PICSS.

Share on: WhatsApp