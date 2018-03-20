0.5m housing units to be constructed

Islamabad

Ministry of Housing and Works will construct around 500, 000 housing units for the low income families throughout the country under Apna Ghar Scheme. ‘Presently, there is a shortfall of approximately 9-10 million houses in the country and the present government is making concerted efforts to bridge the gap,’ an official in the Ministry of Housing and Works told APP.

Under the scheme, he said, the government would provide houses to homeless and shelterless families by constructing low-cost units on state land in different localities. ‘To ensure cost effective access to credit for housing, the government will pick up a portion of the financing cost as subsidy,’ the official added.—APP