Over 0.4m youth to get training in next 5 years: PSDF

Multan

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) Jawwad Khan said on Thursday that over 400,000 youngsters, 40 per cent of them women, would undergo skills development training in different disciplines over the next five years to improve their capacity to earn livelihood. While addressing a ceremony at Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), he said that the PSDF was working in all 36 districts of Punjab in cooperation with technical education and training institutions besides business and industrial sectors.—APP