0.3m children to be administered anti-polio drops from Monday

Nausheharo Feroze

A four-day anti-polio drive to administer polio drops to 0.3 million children would commence in the district from September 24, 2018. According to a hand out issued here, the Deputy Commissioner Anwar Ali Shar while presiding over a meeting directed the officers concerned to achieve target of polio vaccination in the district and cover all refusal cases.

The Deputy Commissioner also directed to provide complete training to all polio workers and keep focus on devising micro plan while special teams should be assigned to cover those areas where homeless people were residing.

He urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role for the elimination of the crippling disease from society. “The parents should cooperate with the special teams so that the set target could be achieved,” he suggested.—APP

