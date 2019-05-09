Our Correspondent

Rajanpur

Distribution of Atta bags during the holy month of Ramzan among the needy persons residing in Districts of Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan and Rojhanwas initiated by Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi in the year 2003 as a welfare measure. This benevolent help has continued ever since then during the month of Ramzan.

2,00,000Atta bags (20 kgs each) are being distributed amongst the poor communities living in the Districts of Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan and Rojhanthrough their respective Deputy Commissioners.

This kind gesture of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan will greatly help the poor people during Ramzan in Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan.