Zverev defeats Anderson for fourth title of year

Washington

World number eight Alexander Zverev of Germany captured his fourth title of the year, defeating South Africa’s Kevin Anderson 6-4, 6-4 in the ATP and WTA Citi Open men’s final.

The 20-year-old from Hamburg dropped only nine points on his serve and never faced a break point in taking the $355,460 top prize at the US Open tuneup event on the Washington hardcourts.

Zverev, coming off a fourth-round Wimbledon run that was his best Grand Slam result, also won titles this year at Montpellier, Munich and Rome after claiming his first ATP crown last September at St. Petersburg.

Zverev thanked new co-coach Juan Carlos Ferrero, the former world number one from Spain who worked with him at an event for the first time this week.

“Thanks for joining this crazy team,” Zverev said. “What a way to start together and hopefully we have many more years to come and many more titles together.”—AFP Goerges, a winner in 2011 at Stuttgart and 2010 at Bad Gastein, was a runner-up earlier this year at Mallorca. She lost her only prior meeting with Makarova in the fourth round of the 2015 Australian Open.—AFP