Zulqarnain wins heavy weight boxing bout

Lahore

Zulqarnain Khan of Punjab claimed the Pakistan Boxing Council Challenge Belt after beating Naseebullah Agha of Balochistan in the professional heavyweight bout here on Tuesday at Islamia College Civil Lines boxing arena.

The PBC event was organized in memory of late Punjab boxing President, Sayad Mohammad Ghaznavi and bouts were conducted with Zulqarnain winning the heavyweight title and Muzamil Usman of Punjab clinched the light flyweight bout after a very close contest against Bashir Ahmed of Balochistan.

The PBC chief organizer Javed Ashiq conducted the light flyweight and heavy weight bouts in six and 12 rounds respectively with the support of Col. Arif Malik and Malik Saddique, who acted as jury while Bashir Shuja, M Babar, Imtiaz, Hameed and Imran acted as judges and Arshad Qureshi supervised the entire activity technically.

Zulqarnain started his campaign for the title in a technically sound style and kept Naseeb at bay right from the start. He used the combination of ones and twos punches most of the time to get points and maintained his upper hand throughout the 12 rounds. Naseeb on his part showed great courage and despite heavy bashing at the hands of Zulqarnain, did not step back.—APP