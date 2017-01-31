Zulifqar Shah joins PPP

Staff Reporter

Prominent Political figure of Mirpurkhas District Syed Zulifqar Ali Shah along with different regional notables called on PPP-MNA Faryal Talpur at Zardari House and formally announced to join Pakistan Peoples Party.

On the occasion Syed Zulifqar Ali Shah and other notables expressed complete confidence in the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Former President Asif Ali Zardari.

President PPP Sindh Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Provincial Ministers Jam Khan Shoro, Suhail Anwar Siyal, Sardar Ahmed Shah, Senator Hariram, MNA Kamal Khan Chang and othesr were also present on the occasion.