Karachi

The Sindh Governor designate, Muhammad Zubair will take oath of his office tomorrow (Thursday) at Governor House in Karachi.

Chief Justice of Sindh High Court, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah will administer the oath.

Mr Zubair has been appointed to the post after the death of Sindh Governor Chief Justice (Rtd) Saeeduz Zaman Siddiqi on the 11th of January. Before his appointment as Governor Mohammad Zubair was Chairman Privatisation Commission (PC).—INP