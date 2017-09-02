Zubair takes notice of overflow of Lat Dam Malir

Staff Reporter

Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair has taken notice of the overflow of Lat Dam Malir and sought assistance from the Pakistan Navy for emergency relief activities.

The Governor, who is in Saudi Arabia, is monitoring the situation of the province from there, and is in constant contact with relevant officials, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

The Governor contacted the Commander Karachi and requested him to dispatch Pakistan Navy’s contingents for emergency relief works in view of the risk of flooding in New Sabzi Mandi, Northern Bypass, Saadi Town and its adjoining areas.

It may be mentioned here that Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) MNA Sajid Ahmed had telephoned the Governor Sindh and apprised him of possible losses because of the overflow of Lat Dam and requested him for emergency relief efforts.

The Governor has directed the concerned officials that all the civic agencies should play proactive role for the drainage of rain water from the city, especially emergency steps should be taken for the low lying areas of the metropolis.