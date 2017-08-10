Zubair praises role of welfare organizations

City Reporter

Governor Muhammad Zubair has lauded the contributions of welfare organizations for the cause of humanity. He was talking to a delegation of Alamgir Welfare Trust here at the Governor House Wednesday. The delegation led by the chairman of the Trust, Choudhry Nisar Ali, included Haji Masood Parekh, Shamim Ahmed Chandna, Shakeel Delhvi, Hafiz Rehman Yasin, Rehan Ahmed, Nisar Ahmed and M. Monis.

The annual report of the Alamgir Welfare Trust was also presented to the Governor.

It was pointed out that the annual budget of the organization was Rs 1.5 billion. The Governor appreciated the contributions of the Trust in the realms of health, education and other spheres for the welfare of especially the poor and the needy.

He said that the welfare organizations played a key role in the society.