Zubair appreciates increased allocation for higher education

Staff Reporter

Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair on Saturday appreciated the raise made in the budgetary allocation for Higher Education Commission (HEC) for fiscal year 2017-18.

Addressing a cash award distribution ceremony held here for the students of IBA – Sukkur and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Medical University, Larkana, he said Rs 35662.801 million allocated for HEC will equally help promotion of education and research in the country.

“Federal government is making all out efforts to promote education among the youth, comprising significant majority of the country,” he said.

The Governor emphasized that in the modern day world quality education was the key to prosperity and development of the country and its people “Moreover to sensitize youth about present day demands an efficient coordination between education and research is crucially needed” he told the students and assured them of all support.

“Securing positions and distinction in academic pursuits is no mean achievement,” he told the students reminding them that they were fortunate as many of their age group, due to one or the other reason, remained deprived of education.

However, federal and provincial government in realization of their responsibilities towards the masses are now trying level best to expand educational opportunities in all parts of the country, said Sindh Governor.

The ceremony was also attended by Vice Chancellor, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Medical University, Prof. Dr. Ghulam Asghar Channa, Director, IBA – Sukkur, Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui, Principal, Ghulam Muhammad Mehar Medical University – Sukkur, Dr. Aftab Ahmed Soomro, Principal, Bibi Asifa Dental College – Larkana, Dr. Muhammad Ilyas Shaikh, Principal, Benazir Institute of Nursing and Community Health Sciences – Larkana, Prof. Surraiya Nisar, Principal, Chandka Medical College, Prof. Muhammad Hanif Shaikh and other senior faculty members of these institutions including Prof Syed Sabir Hussain Bukhari, Prof. Zahid Ali Jatoi and Prof Muhammad Ismail Mangrio.