Zubair for further activating Legends’ Trust

Governor, Muhammad Zubair, has called for further activating the Legends Trust and for the purpose sought suggestions from the trustees.

He was presiding over the quarterly meeting of Legends’ Trust at the Governor House here on Saturday.

The meeting was attended among others by Shaukat Tareen, Munir Kamal and officers of the concerned provincial departments. Governor was of the view that acknowledging the services and contributions of writers, sportsmen, artists and journalists was of immense importance.