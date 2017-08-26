ZTBL supports players for healthy society

Sports Reporter

Islamabad

“Zarai Taraqiati Bank Ltd. (ZTBL) is not only serving farmers but also encouraging sportsmen and players to establish a healthy society. The team is aware of the fact that we are ingratiating Pakistan’s National Game.” this was stated by Syed Talat Mahmood, President ZTBL announcing the formation of ZTBL Hockey team, which fully comprises of Pakistan under-18 National Hockey Team.

President, Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Brigadier (Rtd.) Khalid Sajjad Khokar, and Shahbaz Ahmed Senior, General Secretary (PHF) also graced the occasion. Brig. Khokhar had words of laurel and gratitude for President ZTBL to have taken a personal, whole hearted initiative to bring a good name to the National Hockey Team by including it in ZTBL for better career and sporting activities.

The President, ZTBL also presented the appointment letters to the hockey team. He said that the Bank hopes that this team will illuminate the institution’s name with hard work and efforts adding further that the Bank will encourage the promotion of sports in establishing a healthy society. Finally the President instructed the team to be clear headed and play a positive role to make a name for ZTBL and above all, Pakistan.