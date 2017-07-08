ZTBL offers various deposit products

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Zarai Taraqiati Bank Ltd. (ZTBL) which is the largest bank of Pakistan in agriculture sector has also introduced various Deposit products i.e. Current Account, Regular Saving Account, Business Deposit Account, Rozana Bachat Account, Basic Banking Account, Senior Citizens Account, Kissan Asan Karobar Account, Term Deposit, Mustaqbil Mehfooz Account, Asasn Account, Junior Account for each & every segment of society including old age, Pensioners, Junior, Ladies, Businessmen & Farmers for drawing deposits coupled with attractive offer of Banking & Finance Services.

This was stated by Talat Mahmood, President/CEO, ZTBL in an inauguration ceremony of print & electronic media campaign started for 1st July, 2017 for awareness of the general public. The ceremony was held here on Friday and participated by the bank’s senior executive and other officers of the Bank including Mian Amir Hussain, COO of the Bank who is supervising this campaign.

President, ZTBL also expedited that this new era of banking has been in-shared with all banking services like, home remittance, real time online banking, availability of lockers, SMS alert, Hajj services and utility bill payments etc.

Mian Amir Hussain, COO appreciated the bank’s contribution for offering the above said products and services for the people of Pakistan. He said that the bank is delivering the maximum facilities to its partners under the guidance of President, ZTBL and get AAA/A-1+ rating.