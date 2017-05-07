ZTBL grants Rs. 66.376b new loans in four years

Islamabad

Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) has granted new loans amounting to Rs. 66.376 billion to 269,889 borrowers during last Four years (2013 to 2016).

The Bank has also rolled over 21,691 loan cases with amounts of Rs 4.873 billion during the period.

A data issued by Finance Division on Saturday revealed that 69,718 persons were granted new loans during 2013, the number was 69,991 persons in 2014, 63,320 persons were facilitated in 2015 and 66,860 persons were provided loans in 2016.—APP