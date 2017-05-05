Zong, Silkbank join hands for strategic partnership

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Zong has joined hands with renowned banking network Silkbank to forge a strategic partnership which envisions mutual collaborative ventures.

To this effect, the two companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the provision of Zong’s Mobile Broadband (MBB) devices to Silkbank which will allow the bank’s credit card customers and its employees to get the MBB devices with upfront purchase of 12 months bundles.

The offer will be available for Zong Bolt, Bolt+ and Bolt Ultra devices. The strategic partnership aims to harness Zong’s cutting edge technology to align it with key businesses and facilitate in accelerating business transformation through the telecom market leader’s fastest, widest and strongest 4G network across the country.

Zong is committed to developing its corporate services in key industry sectors of the country, including transportation, banking, healthcare, education energy while focusing on expanding its product portfolio. Zong continues to maintain its market leader position in 4G with coverage in over 300 cities across Pakistan and 75 per cent 4G market share.