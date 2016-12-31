Zong mini CSC officially launched

Islamabad

Zong has partnered with Pakistan’s leading educational institute, Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) to officially launch a mini sales and service center exclusively for LUMS.

LUMS students, faculty members and visiting students will now be able to avail the latest offers and services of Zong at their very-own centre. The establishment of this sales and service center will go a long way to facilitate students of LUMS experience the fastest 4G speeds in addition to ensuring Zong’s presence at Pakistan’s premier educational institute.

Senior management of Zong along with LUMS staff members officially launched the mini CSC at a gracious ribbon-cutting ceremony held the other day. LUMS students will now be able to avail all Zong services in campus from the mini CSC set up in the premises.

It is pertinent to mention that Zong previously partnered with LUMS for the establishment of an advanced 4G research lab, enabling students at LUMS to leverage the fastest speeds of Zong 4G for research purposes.—Agencies