Zong enters into strategic partnership with UBL

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Zong has entered into a strategic partnership with United Bank Limited (UBL), one of the leading banks in the country.

The two companies signed an MoU for Mobile Broadband (MBB) under which UBL credit card customers and UBL employees will get MBB devices with upfront purchase of 12 months MBB bundles. This offer will be available for Zong Bolt, Bolt+ and Bolt Ultra devices.

This strategic partnership aims to harness Zong’s cutting edge technology to align it with key businesses and facilitate in accelerating business transformation through Zong’s fastest, widest and strongest 4G network across the country. Zong is committed to developing its corporate services in key industry sectors of the country, including transportation, banking, healthcare, education energy while focusing on expanding its product portfolio.