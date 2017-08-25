Zong commits to reinvest all revenues earned within Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Zong 4G, Pakistan’s No.1 4G network has reaffirmed its commitment to leading Pakistan’s Digital revolution by continuing to reinvest all earned revenues in Pakistan. As part of its parent company, China Mobile Pakistan’s focus on the ‘Belt and Road’ initiative, Zong 4G is fully geared towards digitally transforming the lives of the Pakistani people keeping to its overarching vision of shared prosperity at a regional level. Through a series of sustainable and well-targeted investments the company has remained dedicated to expanding not only the country’s communications infrastructure, but also the potential of the very people that are helping build it. “Any revenue earned from the people of Pakistan will be spent back on the people of Pakistan, to give them a stable, advanced and reliable network” explained Maham Dard company spokesperson and Director Corporate Affairs & Strategy. “Our first goal is to help the Pakistani people adopt a digital lifestyle through Zong 4G. We will continue to re-invest in Pakistan, on the Pakistani people.”