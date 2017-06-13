Zong 4G hosts iftaar for street children

Islamabad

‘A New Hope’ volunteers of Zong 4G’s flagship CSR program took the opportunity over this weekend to spend an iftaar with the street children of Islamabad. The children dwell in the urban slums of the Bari Imam area and sustain themselves by washing cars, picking garbage and selling small merchandise on the streets. Earlier this year, Zong 4G had setup a 4G internet lab for these children at their school, connecting them to the virtual world for the first time. Since then, Zong’s volunteers have been delivering Internet awareness sessions to these children in a renovated and more modern environment, Recognizing the fact that Ramzan is a time of sharing prosperity and helping the neglected segments of the society, the volunteers took iftaar packages for the children and shared the meal in a festive atmosphere.

Zong 4G, a China Mobile Company, is a socially responsible organization that has always aimed to create an impact in the society by delivering on multiple social causes. Zong’s volunteers have shown a great resolve in contributing towards theircivic duties in the past and continues to build on the momentum generated since the launch of the program. With a 75% market share and plans for 100% 4G upgrade by the end of this year, Zong is dominating the 4G arena propelling the country towards a new, brighter future. Activities such as these provide considerable impetus to the cause of enhancing social inclusion that in turns supports Zong’s desire of a prosperous Pakistan.—PR