Zong 4G creates virtual tour of Quaid’s birthplace

Naveed Ahmad Khan

Islamabad

Zong 4G, under its Corporate Social Responsibility program has amazed all of Pakistan with a special 70-year anniversary present to the nation. This Independence Day, Zong 4G’s ‘New Hope’ volunteers pay homage to the greatest hero of our independence, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, by creating a virtual tour of his birth place, Wazir Mansion, Karachi.

This virtual tour, placed at Zong 4G’s corporate webpage, allows visitors to take a 3D tour of Quaid’s family home. The tour allows a ‘life-like’ experience of walking through the entrance and hallways that were once walked by the great leader himself. The tour allows access to Quaid’s bedroom, study and his library which has the original furniture that has been preserved in its original state. The second floor displays astounding artefacts such as Quaid’s clothing, wearables and accessories that were under his use and gives us a peek into his elegant lifestyle.

Wazir Mansion, known officially as “Quaid-e-Azam Birthplace Museum” is a former family home in the Kharadar district of Karachi, Sindh. The magnificent structure was built during 1860-1870 with stone masonry in lime and jute mortar to suit the volatile weather of Karachi. Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s father got the house for rent in 1874 and settled here.

In a statement released today, Zong 4G’s Director Corporate Affairs Mr. Maham Dard said; “This house, where Quaid spent 16 years of his childhood and youth is a precious national monument that provides inspiration to all of us.

Zong 4G has launched this tour on the occasion of our 70th Independence Day so that people from all across Pakistan and the world can virtually visit the first home of the father of our homeland and experience the awe of this wonderful place themselves.”