Zohaib clinches U-19 singles title of National badminton

Lahore

Zohaib Khan of Police won the singles title of the National Junior badminton championship defeating Shoaib Riaz of Army by 21-13, 19-21, 21-17 here on Monday at Nishtar Park sports complex.

Zohaib exhibited high quality badminton after losing second set and bounced back with greater determination to outshine his opponent in all departments of the game in remaining part of the match.

Minal Tariq (Army) beat Arifa Hassan (Army) by 21-16, 21-19 in the U19 girls final. Minal raced through the victory with anticipation and aggressive stroke play to keep her opponent under persistent pressure throughout the match.

In the U-17 Boys single, Raja Zulqarnain Haider of Punjab beat Tayyab Shafique (Punjab) by 21-15, 21-16. Girls singles U-17 title went to Amal Munib, who Laiba Masood (Punjab) by 21-11, 21-14.

In the Boys Double U-19 Rohan Haseeb & Rohail Haseeb of Punjab took the title and in the Girls Double U-19, Minal Tariq & Arifa Hassan of Pakistan Army won the title. In the boy’s Single U-15 final, Adnan (KP) beat Raza Ali (Punjab) by 21-16, 18-21, 21-17.

Sheikh Muhammad Anees, Director Sports Board Punjab, was the chief guest of the closing ceremony and he distributed prizes and trophies amongst the finalists.

Secretary General of Pakistan Badminton Federation Wajid Ali Chaudhry, Tayyab Sohail Joint secretary PBF, Muhammad Amjad Khan Secretary KP Badminton Association and senior coach Liaqat Ali were also present at the occasion. Wajid Ali Chaudhry announced that the PBF will send the winners of U-17 and U-15 players of this championships to Badminton Asia U-17 and U-15 Championship, to be held at Myanmar in October this year.—APP