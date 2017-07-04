Zimbabwe physio extensively monitoring Chatara’s injury

Bipin Dani

Observer Correspondent

Mumbai

The knee injury happened to the Zimbabwean bowler Chatara while fielding is being extensively monitored, according to the team physio, Anesu Mupotaringa. Speaking exclusively from Sri Lanka, he said, “Tendai Chatara unfortunately sustained a left upper hip flexor injury and had to be taken off the ground on Sunday”.

“He is on extensive Physio and will be monitoring him on a daily basis as we prepare for our 3rd ODI. His availability will be only be certain after a fitness tests”.

“We try to push it towards the end as possible so that we give him best chance to pass it since he will have more time to heal”, added team physio.

The bowler, when contacted, said, “it’s not that bad.. so physiotherapy and resting the following days before the next games is important. No X ray is taken because it does not look like a fracture. Will take care if worsens”, he signed off.

Zimbabwe’s Tendai Chatara is the unlucky guy. He has been the victim of Asia’s both debutant hat-trick bowlers.

On December 1, 2014, he was a victim of Taijul Islam’s debut match hat-trick (5th ODI against Bangladesh at Mirpur) and on Sunday he again became one of the hat-trick victim of Sri Lanka’s Waindu Hasaranga, who too was playing his first ODI at the Galle International Stadium.

Speaking exclusively again over his mobile, hours after the match, the 26-year-old Chatara said, “to be honest it doesn’t feel good being a victim for the second time. It is always difficult to face spinners in Asia because they get more assistance (on wickets)”.

“I think it was a very good ball to give a tail ender. Firstly i knew a googly was coming but played wrong line”.

On asked the importance of the hat-trick when it is taken on a home wicket and when the victims are tail-enders of relatively a low ranking team (like Zimbabwe), the fast bowler Chatara says, “that will always going to happen once in a while especially in Asia’s turning wickets , home support. So if someone is on debut you won’t have footage on him so it always play to his advantage”.

And yes, he did individually congratulate Hasaranga for his hat-trick on Sunday.

“Of course you have to congratulate them. It is a part of the game and good start to this bowler’s career, because you always want to start your career on a high note. So getting a hat trick give u confidence going into the future”.