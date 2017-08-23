Zilhaj moon not sighted, Eidul Azha on Sept 2

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Eidul Azha will be celebrated across Pakistan on September 2, Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Muneebur Rehman announced saying no credible reports of the sighting of the Zilhaj moon were received on Tuesday. The announcement was preceded by meetings of the moon-sighting committee and other zonal committees in all provincial capitals of the country. No credible report of the sighting of the moon was reported from anywhere in the country, the central committee said. The Islamic month of Zilhaj will now commence on August 24, whereas Eidul Azha will be celebrated across Pakistan on September 2.