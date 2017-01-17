Zia Afridy moves PHC against KP govt

Metropolis dev stoppage

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

January-16-2017—Former minister in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) led Khyber Pukhtunkhwa government Zai Ullah Afridi MPA Monday submitted a writ petition in Peshawar High Court (PHC) against the provincial government over ‘stoppage of development projects in provincial metropolis Peshawar.

Zai Ullah Afridi submitted the petition through his counsel Shomaila Butt, in which he alleged that the provincial government has stopped the funds for development projects in Peshawar. The petitioner has named chief minister, secretary Planning and development, secretary local government, and Town 1 Nazim.

He alleged that the Chief minister Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak , who belongs to the Noshehra district, has ignored Peshawar due to personal differences and stopped his development funds for the provincial capital, which is facing many problems including traffic, sewerage and drainage.

He requested the high court to direct the chief minister and other relevant departments to release development funds for Peshawar.

The Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Ehtesab Commission, it may be recalled, had on July, 9 2015 arrested PTI’s provincial minister for Mines and Minerals Ziaullah Afridi under charges of corruption and misuse of power, a move which the PTI chairman Imran Khan had said would not be resisted and the arrested minister had to lose his ministerial slot.