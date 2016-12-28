Zero tolerance to QAU land grabbers: Baligh

Staff Reporter

Minster of State for Education, Professional Training, Interior and Narcotics, Muhammad Baligur-Ur-Rehman has said there will be zero tolerance towards land encroachment at Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU).

Addressing the launching ceremony of the research report ‘Understanding Marginalized Communities in Different Cultural Contexts’ conducted by Department of Anthropology, QAU, with the support of Oxfam, the minister said, steps have already been taken to resolve the land issue of Quaid-i-Azam University and in future there will be noticeable improvement. He further lauded Quaid-i-Azam University being ranked as top 4th University in the South Asia. The minister was briefed about the research conducted about the marginalised communities and he reiterated that government is taking serious measures and providing legal safeguards to protect the transgender, forced marriages and child abuse. While addressing the ceremony the Vice Chancellor, QAU, Prof. Dr. Javed Ashraf thanked government for taking up QAU land’s issue.

Quaid-i-Azam University and OXFAM Novib have just concluded 4.9 million rupees project titled ‘Understanding Marginalized Communities in Different cultural contexts: A Study of 8 Districts of Pakistan’. This project provided 8 MSc and MPhil students with financial support for their thesis work and also allocates 2.1 million rupees for upgrading the Anthropology department.

The major finding of the research project is that cultural stigmas attached to sexual minorities are substantially reduced when education level of the stigmatized improves, though the general level of awareness is also important.

The project in charge was Dr. Waheed Iqbal Chaudhry and other faculty who participated included Mr. Waqas Salerm, Ms. Aneela Sultana, Mr. Ilyas Bhatti, Mr. Anwar Moihuddin, Mr. Rao Nadeem Alam, and Mr. Ikram Badshah. The students whose research was supported include Munib, Ramesh, Aqib, Kinza, Bushra, Naveed, and Yasir.