Zehri opens PDMA emergency control room

Quetta

Chief Minister Balochistan Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri inaugurated the newly established Emergency Control Room of Provincial Disaster Management Authority in Quetta. On this occasion, the Director General PDMA, Mohammad Tariq Rana briefed the Chief Minister about the purpose and function of Control Room.

He while giving a briefing to the Chief Minister said that the control room would be capable to cope with any type of emergency immediately.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister handed over to Levies Force keys of ten armoured vehicles to combat with terrorism. He also announced to provide funds for provision of twenty more armoured vehicles to Levies.—INP